Oldtaku no Radio #017 – The Great Passage

Adapting the novel by Shion Miura, The Great Passage tells the story of an editorial crew assembling a dictionary. Exciting stuff, right? Well, actually this simple tale of ordinary people who love words and all they can do is as gripping and dramatic as it can be visually beautiful. Sadly, not too many people have experienced this imagery-heavy anime. It premiered in the noitaminA programming block on October 14, 2016, but exclusively streaming rights, granted Amazon Prime's (then double-paywall) service Strike, held up the release until later in 2017. Since then, the double paywall has vanished, and there is now no reason not to enjoy this fine, 11-episode show.

