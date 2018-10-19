Oldtaku no Radio #026 – The Dragon Prince

There are some pretty high expectations for The Dragon Prince given that it is the brain-child of Aaron Ehasz (head writer for Avatar: The Last Airbender ) and Justin Richmond. Thankfully, this fantasy-set tale of unlikely allies from different halves of a war manages to capture the charm of ATLA while forging a mostly different world populated with very round and refreshingly diverse characters. Join Jared and Ink as they chime in on the cast, the storytelling, the art, and the magic of first season of The Dragon Prince – currently streaming on Netflix.

