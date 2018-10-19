Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #026 – The Dragon Prince

By

There are some pretty high expectations for The Dragon Prince given that it is the brain-child of Aaron Ehasz (head writer for Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond. Thankfully, this fantasy-set tale of unlikely allies from different halves of a war manages to capture the charm of ATLA while forging a mostly different world populated with very round and refreshingly diverse characters. Join Jared and Ink as they chime in on the cast, the storytelling, the art, and the magic of first season of The Dragon Prince – currently streaming on Netflix.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 53 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Transmission" by Cop Shoot Cop X Sending Radio Messages (Principles of Radio - Part One)
  • Ending Song: "A La Mode" by Les Sans Culottes
  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and Wave Motion Cannon.

    Filed Under

    blog comments powered by Disqus