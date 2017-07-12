Oldtaku no Radio #010 – Spice & Wolf

It's time for Old Spice & Taiikuwolves! For episode ten of Oldtaku no Radio, Jared and Ink are joined by Kory and Chris of the Taiiku Podcast to talk about the mostly beloved anime Spice & Wolf . And don't you worry, this ain't just a Holo fancast; some surprising revelations come up in the discussion that will really make you rethink the series and BEG another watch. We were a bit crunched for time, so my usual nitpicky audio editing was not fully employed, but I think we still sound easy enough to fall asleep to. But just in case a serious discussion about an anime mainly driven by dialog and that revolves around mercantile economics isn't wiley enough for ya, we have some group howls too. Listen in and sing along. (We kept the episode fairly spoiler free, but be warned we did not have any specific spoiler section this time around.) And just in case you need a cheat sheet, here's a list of coins from the series and their exchange rates (where applicable).

Coin list:

Lute silver coin (equals 3 Trie copper coins)

Trie copper coin (equals 1/3 Lute silver coin)

Trenni silver coins (replaced Lute Silver Coins)

Philing silver coin

Lumione gold coins (equals ~35 Trenni silver coins)

Farum silver coin (can be confused for fake Marinne silver coin, similar to later version of Bishop Radeon silver coin)

Marinne silver coin

Bishop Radeon silver coin

King Ranbalt silver coin

Mitzfing Cathedral silver coin (and fake)

Saint Mitzfing silver coin

Pireon gold coin

Numai gold coin

Irrades (1600 (dub) 15000 (sub) equals 400 Trenni silver coins)

Rimmer (pronounced “Lima”) gold coin (14 = 500 (dub) 300 (sub) Trenni silver coins)

Show Notes Opening Song: "Through the Glass" by Kaz Mirblouk Wonderful breakdown of differences between the S&W novels and anime. Ending Song: "Money 1973" by NO FUTURE

