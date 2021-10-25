Oldtaku no Radio # 060 – Primal

In Primal, a caveman and dinosaur travel alongside one another through the unrelenting nature of prehistory. Director Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack), in a true return to form, ups his minimal dialog ante by almost completely eliminating it and leverages his visual storytelling expertise to evolve the bonds between the travel companions as they face omnipresent threats both natural and supernatural. Along with Genndy Tartakovsky Correspondent Kate from the Reverse Thieves, Jared and Ink discuss the highs and lows of this Emmy Award-winning series and speculate about where Season 2 might lead.
Stream Primal via HBO Max or [Adult Swim].
Direct Download - RSS Feed - Spotify - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 min
Show Notes
Indiewire piece on Primal.
SYFY Wire interview with Genndy
Polygon interview with Gennedy
- Contribute to the Ani-Gamers Patreon to get exclusive content and help us keep doing what you love us doing.
- OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no Radio, Reverse Thieves, Ink, Jared
- Kate co-hosts The Speakeasy podcast over at the Reverse Thieves blog.
- Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
- Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.