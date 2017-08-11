Oldtaku no Radio #011 – Otaku no Video

Released in 1991 as a pair of OVAs, Otaku no Video is much more than this podcast’s namesake. Otaku no Video, produced by animation studio Gainax, is a time capsule, an enshrined symbol of counter culture, commentary on the otaku way of life, a commercial, and on the surface ... a pretty poorly written slice-of-life anime. Want to find out how one title can be so many things? Just click play or download at will to hear hosts Jared and Ink dig into the various aspects of Otaku no Video alongside special guest, Ani-Gamers' own Evan “VamptVo” Minto. (Excuse his exuberance; his audio does level down pretty quickly.)
Runtime: 1 hr, 22 min