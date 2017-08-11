Oldtaku no Radio #011 – Otaku no Video

As contributing editor here at Ani-Gamers, Ink contributes his own pieces and edits others' pertaining to anime and games. He was also responsible for the Drunken Otaku column and currently produces the Three-Episode Test column. Occasionally his reviews and analyses appear in the pages of Otaku USA as well as online over at The Fandom Post. Follow his ramblings on animation via his Twitter feed, or follow his more poetic and political tweets via his other Twitter feed. As always, all opinions are his own and do not represent the opinions or interests of Otaku USA.