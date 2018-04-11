Oldtaku no Radio #019 – Miss Hokusai

Not a lot is known about O-ei, Katsushika Hokusai's third daughter, and that's what makes Miss Hokusai less an interesting biopic than dramatic historical fiction. This movie, which adapts Hinako Sugiura's original manga, paints a portrait of an artist in vignettes and brings to light a historical figure who lived in the shadows for a good deal of her life. Daughter, sister, artist, woman – Miss Hokusai crafts how O-ei is defined and grows by integrating nods to her work and her father's with intimate moments that made her who the mangaka wanted her to be today. We've included some links to easily Google-able reference materials in the show notes, and we strongly urge you to check those out if you dig the character and historical figure as we now do.

