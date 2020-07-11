Oldtaku no Radio #045 – Lu Over the Wall

Talk about a deep dive! This episode, Jared and Ink talk about Science Saru's original animated movie, Masaaki Yuasa's Lu Over the Wall. This movie centers around a withdrawn Tokyo transfer student who accidentally draws out like-minded, music-making friends as well as a music-seeking mermaid – the local legends about which both scare his fellow port town residents and benefit the town's tourist trade. The animation draws on a surprising range of old-school sources while flashing the Yuaasa style so familiar to Science Saru fans. There's a lot to explore, so jump in; the water's juuuust fine.
Runtime: 1 hour, 10 min