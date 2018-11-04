Oldtaku no Radio #026.5 – Flowers of Evil

Oldtaku no Radio's Halloween Special

Flowers of Evil

Hiroshi Nagahama's anime adaptation of Shuzo Oshimi's Flowers of Evil manga is infamous among anime fans for its art and pacing choices, but does it deserve the vitriol? Join Ink, Jared, and special guest (and horror movie expert) Chris from Taiiku Podcast as they examine the similarities and differences between the manga and anime as well as the portion of the manga that didn't get adapted. This episode's a true Oldtaku dive; lengthy takes on scene composition, art style, atmosphere, character development, and concepts abound! If you've yet to see the series and want to check it out prior to out spoiler-heavy discussion, or have already listened to us and are drooling to get started, go check the 13-episode series out on Crunchyroll.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes

Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 2 hours, 42 min