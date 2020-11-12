Oldtaku no Radio #050 – Dorohedoro

For Oldtaku no Radio's very first golden ticket request, we're reviewing Q Hayashida's Dorohedoro manga (Volumes 1 & 2) as well as MAPPA's adaptation of the same as directed by Yuichiro Hayashi. Dive deep into za hole with us as we talk lizard men, buff babes, masked sorcerers, and the insanely engaging world that is Dorohedoro .

The Dorohedoro manga (23 volumes) is published in North America by Viz and can be purchased online via their own website or Comixology/Amazon/RightStuf.

The Dorohedoro anime is streaming on Netflix.

