Oldtaku no Radio #012 – Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju

If you've yet to watch the epic drama about traditional storytelling that is Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju , get yourself on over to Crunchyroll and do so. If you've yet to watch the sequel, Descending Stories , feel free to listen up until the spoilers section (or past if you don't care about such things).

In our final episode of our first season of Oldtaku no Radio, we return to a show about which we could not stop praising in our first episode. We find the sequel/second season a little more divisive, which means there's even more to talk about. But don't worry, we keep things concise and focus on analysis instead of plot this time around. We look into the imagery, characters, plot devices, storytelling implementation, chronology, and more to hammer out why this anime is so effective. Listen, enjoy, and let us know what you think!

