Oldtaku no Radio #043 – Dennou Coil

As the song goes, "You always hurt the one you love," and our takes on Dennou Coil (alt. Den-Noh Coil ) are definitely not sparing. Scott Spaziani rejoins our humble 'cast as we break down what endears this much-overlooked darling of a Sci-Fi series to us and explore some of its weaker points. This original story from Mitsuo Iso began production in 1997 and features tech that wouldn't be made publicly available until nearly 20 years later! There are no spoilers discussed in the first half, so feel free to dive in to get a feel for whether this is something you'd like to watch. But after you've watched, continue on to our spoilerific section!

