Oldtaku no Radio #025 – Dead Leaves

Imaishi Gone Wild! After all the mentions on previously published podcasts, we're finally, on this first day of Autumn 2018, releasing our Dead Leaves podcast. Get it? (We knew you would.) This proto-TRIGGER production is a visual smorgasbord of sex and violence with a fairy tale structure and American comic book stylings. Dead Leaves is a divisive title, and one of the first upon which Ink and Jared disagreed, so it has a lot to bemoan or celebrate depending upon your predispositions. Give a listen and maybe consider giving this OVA a chance!

