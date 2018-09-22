Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #025 – Dead Leaves

Imaishi Gone Wild! After all the mentions on previously published podcasts, we're finally, on this first day of Autumn 2018, releasing our Dead Leaves podcast. Get it? (We knew you would.) This proto-TRIGGER production is a visual smorgasbord of sex and violence with a fairy tale structure and American comic book stylings. Dead Leaves is a divisive title, and one of the first upon which Ink and Jared disagreed, so it has a lot to bemoan or celebrate depending upon your predispositions. Give a listen and maybe consider giving this OVA a chance!

Runtime: 1 hr, 2 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Through the Glass" by Kaz Mirblouk
  • 0:00:00 — Welcome to the freak show! (Introductions and summary)
  • 0:01:45 — We get down to brass tacks & dick drills.
  • 0:24:10 — Spoilers!
  • 0:56:30 — Twitter "questions"
  • Ending Song: "Money 1973" by NO FUTURE
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and Wave Motion Cannon.

