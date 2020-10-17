Oldtaku no Radio #048 – Chihayafuru (Season Three)

Six years after the end of its second season, the Chihayafuru anime that adapts Yuki Suetsugu’s josei manga returned for its third season. After what seemed like a lifetime, Jared and Ink discuss this anime, at length, on their own show for the very first time (believe it or not). There is a general section up front, to cover what Chihayafuru’s all about, and some impassioned discussions regarding the characters, themes, and art of the third season.

Runtime: 2 hours, 01 min

Show Notes Opening Song: "Return to the Black Star" by Deep Space Destructors 0:00:00 – Welcome and thank yous

0:05:30 – Chihayafuru (general)

0:22:00 – Chihayafuru S3-specific discussion 01:38:25 – Questions Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)

More of Ink on Chihayafuru: