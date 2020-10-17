Oldtaku no Radio #048 – Chihayafuru (Season Three)

Six years after the end of its second season, the Chihayafuru anime that adapts Yuki Suetsugu’s josei manga returned for its third season. After what seemed like a lifetime, Jared and Ink discuss this anime, at length, on their own show for the very first time (believe it or not). There is a general section up front, to cover what Chihayafuru’s all about, and some impassioned discussions regarding the characters, themes, and art of the third season.
Stream Chihayafuru on HIDIVE (English/Japanese dub) and Crunchyroll (Japanese dub).
Buy the whole shebang via Sentai or Rightstuff or Amazon.
Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes
Runtime: 2 hours, 01 min
Show Notes
- Jared's #FuruQuest
More of Ink on Chihayafuru:
- AG Chihayafuru review
- Oe's role in S2
- Reviews for S2 Eps 1-4, 5-8, 9-12, 13-16, 17-20, 21-25
- Otaku USA review (page 1, page 2)
- OSMcast Chihayafuru episode
- AG Best of 2013
- Anime Is Lit episode