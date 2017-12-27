Oldtaku no Radio #015 – Casshern Sins (Reverse Thieves Secret Santa Episode)

Welcome to Anime Secret Santa, a gift exchange run by our friends at Reverse Thieves where the gifts are anime review recommendations!

For their first Reverse Thieves Secret Santa entry, Jared and Ink stare into the bleak and violent landscape of Casshern Sins . This reboot of the 1973 anime Casshan follows an immortal, amnesiac robot named Casshern, whose initial act of violence brought death to the doorsteps of humans and robots alike. As Casshern interacts with the dwindling population, he learns more about what it is to live and what it means to be truly alive. Be warned: we do not hold back on spoilers in this episode. Thanks to the Reverse Thieves for organizing this wonderful project, and thanks to George (The Land of Obscusion) for the recommendation!

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes

Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 47 min