Oldtaku no Radio #016 – Bubblegum Crisis

Time for a deep cut to some awesome mecha designs and '80s rock music! Jared finally gets robot-anime h8ter Ink to sit down and watch all eight Bubblegum Crisis OAVs. Come for Jared's idol debut and stay for some great discussion and reminiscing with special guest Doug Weinman about this late-'80s, early-'90s cyberpunk series that packs some serious talent. In addition to general takes, we talk specifically about each OAV.

