Oldtaku no Radio #016 – Bubblegum Crisis

Time for a deep cut to some awesome mecha designs and '80s rock music! Jared finally gets robot-anime h8ter Ink to sit down and watch all eight Bubblegum Crisis OAVs. Come for Jared's idol debut and stay for some great discussion and reminiscing with special guest Doug Weinman about this late-'80s, early-'90s cyberpunk series that packs some serious talent. In addition to general takes, we talk specifically about each OAV.

Runtime: 1 hr, 56 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Through the Glass" by Kaz Mirblouk
  • 41:36 — Tinsel City Rhapsody
  • 46:16 — Born to Kill
  • 48:32 — Blow Up
  • 54:54 — Revenge Road
  • 59:32 — Moonlight Rambler
  • 1:10:49 — Red Eyes
  • 1:15:37 — Double Vision
  • 1:24:13 — Scoop Chase
  • 1:32:48 — Sequels, reboots, and related anime
  • 1:37:29 — Other media tie-ins
  • 1:42:00 — Twitter questions
  • Animerica Feature on BGC and the aniticpating the 2040 reboot.
  • Ending Song: "Money 1973" by NO FUTURE
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared, Doug
  • Doug hosts the Animated ACTION! podcast.
  • Ink also writes for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and Wave Motion Cannon.

