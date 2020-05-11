Ani-Gamers Podcast Special Episode: Anime Lockdown with Daryl Surat

Anime World Order's Daryl Surat joins Evan and Ink for a discussion of Anime Lockdown, the virtual anime convention held via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Discord the weekend of May 1–3, 2020. We talk about the panels presented on the stream, the technical details of how to present a panel at one of these events, the community in the con's Discord, and where we see virtual cons going in the future as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton from The Cockpit Podcast for editing this episode!

