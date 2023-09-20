Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #182 – Otakon 2023 with Tom Aznable

By
A Pochita plushie in between wine bottles at a storefront.

Evan is joined by Ani-Gamers Podcast editor Patrick Sutton and friend of the show Tom Aznable to recap their weekend at Otakon 2023. Topics include: train man, Macross in America, and the big train for small hands.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->