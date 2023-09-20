Ani-Gamers Podcast #182 – Otakon 2023 with Tom Aznable

Evan is joined by Ani-Gamers Podcast editor Patrick Sutton and friend of the show Tom Aznable to recap their weekend at Otakon 2023. Topics include: train man, Macross in America, and the big train for small hands.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Patrick.
- Otakon Discussion
- Here’s that Johnny Cash Lionel ad
- Name drops: AnimeNEXT, Carl Li, Wah, Johnny Cash, Macross, Shoji Kawamori, Hidetaka Tenjin, Big West,
