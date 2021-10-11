Ani-Gamers Podcast #163 – Star Wars Is Anime

Much to our chagrin it’s time to talk about Star Wars content. Evan reviews Star Wars: Visions , a surprisingly varied anthology from star anime creators like Hiroyuki Imaishi and Eunyoung Choi. But before that, David and Evan discuss the final Smash Bros. Ultimate character (yes, it’s Sora), the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl , and Metroid Fusion . Lots to talk about this episode, including a full rundown of every short in Visions ! Topics include: Chris Pratt Mario in Smash, lightsaber high heels, and Star Wars: Visions vs. Marvel’s The Vision.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

