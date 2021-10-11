Ani-Gamers Podcast #163 – Star Wars Is Anime

Much to our chagrin it’s time to talk about Star Wars content. Evan reviews Star Wars: Visions, a surprisingly varied anthology from star anime creators like Hiroyuki Imaishi and Eunyoung Choi. But before that, David and Evan discuss the final Smash Bros. Ultimate character (yes, it’s Sora), the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Metroid Fusion. Lots to talk about this episode, including a full rundown of every short in Visions! Topics include: Chris Pratt Mario in Smash, lightsaber high heels, and Star Wars: Visions vs. Marvel’s The Vision.
Show Notes
- The News
- Sora in Smash!
- Super Mario Bros. movie: Chris Pratt is Mario. Charlie Day is Luigi. Zendaya is Meechee.
- Nozomi Entertainment has a Kickstarter for a dubbed Dirty Pair Blu-ray set. It’s still going!
- The Queue
- Evan played Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.
- David finished Metroid Fusion.
- Review: Star Wars: Visions
- Name drops: Kamikaze Douga, Pop Team Epic, Tokio of the Moon's Shadow, Animator Expo, Takanobu Mizuno, Colorido, Penguin Highway, A Whisker Away, “Bubu & Bubulina,” Taku Kimura, A Place Further Than the Universe, Trigger, Promare, Kill la Kill, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Kinema Citrus, Made in Abyss, Hitoshi Haga, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Sin in the Rain, Production I.G, Kenji Kamiyama, Ghost in the Shell: Stand-Alone Complex, Science Saru, Devilman Crybaby, The Night is Short, Walk on Girl, Abel Góngora, Takafumi Hori, Masahiko Otsuka, Petite Princess Yucie, FLCL, Geno Studio, Genocidal Organ, Golden Kamuy, Yuuki Igarashi, Eizouken, Science Saru, Eunyoung Choi.
