Ani-Gamers Podcast #162 – This Right Here Is a Superb Metroid

In preparation for Metroid Dread, Evan and David review the classic SNES game Super Metroid. Plus more Evangelion box set news, the Switch bluetooth headphone update, WarioWare for the Gameboy Advance, and The Heike Story episode 1. Topics include: it’s pronounced “yee-ro-scope,” the ancient Chorizo alien race, and more dang game difficulty arguments.
Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Evan Minto
- The News
- Evangelion now has a Collector’s Edition and standard edition available.
- The Nintendo Switch now supports bluetooth audio pairing.
- The Queue
- David is playing WarioWare
- Evan is watching The Heike Story
- Review: Super Metroid
- Name drops: Nintendo, Metroid, Metroid II: The Return of Samus, Metroid Prime, Super Mario World, Megaman X, Megaman X2.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Evan writes for Anime News Network.
- David writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
- David is streaming video games every Saturday night on Twitch.
- Subscribe to Evan’s digital manga service Azuki.