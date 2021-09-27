Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #162 – This Right Here Is a Superb Metroid

Title screen of Super Metroid. A small Metroid is floating in a tank with computer monitors nearby. Three scientists are dead on the floor.

In preparation for Metroid Dread, Evan and David review the classic SNES game Super Metroid. Plus more Evangelion box set news, the Switch bluetooth headphone update, WarioWare for the Gameboy Advance, and The Heike Story episode 1. Topics include: it’s pronounced “yee-ro-scope,” the ancient Chorizo alien race, and more dang game difficulty arguments.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Show Notes

