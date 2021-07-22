Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #160 – Falling for a Scam to Own the Anime Industry

By
Hathaway Noa standing in the foreground with Char and Amuro behind him.

Evan and David discuss Evan’s new digital manga service Azuki (the subject of a new recurring disclaimer), the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, the Switch OLED, and AnimeTube. In the queue the boys talk about some old games (namely Metroid II: Return of Samus and Sonic the Hedgehog), then Evan reviews the new movie Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash. Topics include: what is Kazuya Mishima’s thing, very important Switch kickstand updates, and Tomino Names.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

