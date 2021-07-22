Ani-Gamers Podcast #160 – Falling for a Scam to Own the Anime Industry

Evan and David discuss Evan’s new digital manga service Azuki (the subject of a new recurring disclaimer), the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, the Switch OLED, and AnimeTube. In the queue the boys talk about some old games (namely Metroid II: Return of Samus and Sonic the Hedgehog ), then Evan reviews the new movie Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash . Topics include: what is Kazuya Mishima’s thing, very important Switch kickstand updates, and Tomino Names.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Show Notes