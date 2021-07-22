Ani-Gamers Podcast #160 – Falling for a Scam to Own the Anime Industry

Evan and David discuss Evan’s new digital manga service Azuki (the subject of a new recurring disclaimer), the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, the Switch OLED, and AnimeTube. In the queue the boys talk about some old games (namely Metroid II: Return of Samus and Sonic the Hedgehog), then Evan reviews the new movie Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash. Topics include: what is Kazuya Mishima’s thing, very important Switch kickstand updates, and Tomino Names.
Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- The Queue
- Evan is playing Metroid II: Return of Samus.
- David is playing Sonic the Hedgehog.
- Review: Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash
- Name drops: Mobile Suit Gundam (aka First Gundam or Gundam 0079), Zeta Gundam, Char’s Counterattack, Yoshiyuki Tomino, Shukou Murase, Shinichiro Watanabe, Haruhiko Mikimoto, Hiroyuki Sawano.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- David writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
- David is streaming video games every Saturday night on Twitch.
- Evan just launched a digital manga service called Azuki.