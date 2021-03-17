Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #155 – In Which David Sings the Dragon Quest Song

Dragon Quest III cover art, with a collection of heroes with a variety of costumes.

It's all games this episode as Evan and David talk Xenoblade Chronicles and Carto, then settle in for David's review of Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation, based on the mobile port. Topics include: dude city, crying about Dragon Quest over breakfast, and finding a cool stick.

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
  • The Queue
    • David is playing Xenoblade Chronicles.
    • Evan is playing Carto.
  • The Review: Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
    • Name drops: Chunsoft, Square Enix, Dungeons & Dragons, Final Fantasy, Dragon Ball, The Daily Lives of High School Boys, Yuusha Yoshihiko, Blue Fire.
  • Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
  • MastodonEvan
  • David is streaming video games every Saturday night on Twitch.
  • Evan writes for Anime News Network.
  • David and Evan write for Otaku USA Magazine.
  • Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
