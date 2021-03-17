Ani-Gamers Podcast #155 – In Which David Sings the Dragon Quest Song

It's all games this episode as Evan and David talk Xenoblade Chronicles and Carto, then settle in for David's review of Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation, based on the mobile port. Topics include: dude city, crying about Dragon Quest over breakfast, and finding a cool stick.
Show Notes
- The Queue
- David is playing Xenoblade Chronicles.
- Evan is playing Carto.
- The Review: Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
- Name drops: Chunsoft, Square Enix, Dungeons & Dragons, Final Fantasy, Dragon Ball, The Daily Lives of High School Boys, Yuusha Yoshihiko, Blue Fire.
