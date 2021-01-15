Ani-Gamers Podcast #151 – Reading Indie Manga with Glaeolia 2

The boys are back from their New Year’s break! Evan kicks off 2021 with a review of Glacier Bay Books’ fascinating new indie manga anthology Glaeolia 2 . Before that he and David discuss the big “FUNimation bought Crunchyroll” news, then Star Wars Squadrons and Final Fantasy IV in the Queue segment. Topics include: fans win, a whole town dedicated to hating the player, and Wario’s entrepreneurial spirit.

