Ani-Gamers Podcast #151 – Reading Indie Manga with Glaeolia 2

A young woman standing at a railing in a tunnel, yelling “look over here, you big jerk!” to a woman in the road.

The boys are back from their New Year’s break! Evan kicks off 2021 with a review of Glacier Bay Books’ fascinating new indie manga anthology Glaeolia 2. Before that he and David discuss the big “FUNimation bought Crunchyroll” news, then Star Wars Squadrons and Final Fantasy IV in the Queue segment. Topics include: fans win, a whole town dedicated to hating the player, and Wario’s entrepreneurial spirit.

