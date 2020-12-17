Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #150 – Super Mario Bros. Super Podcast

By
Title screen of Super Mario Bros. Mario is standing on the ground with mountains behind him.

Do the Mario! To celebrate our 150th episode and close out Super Mario’s 35th anniversary, Evan and David discuss Super Mario Bros. 1, 2 (including both the Doki Doki Panic and Lost Levels versions), and 3, available on the Nintendo Switch Online NES Collection. Then they move to some newer Mario content with Super Mario 35 and Odyssey. Plus: the Metal Gear Solid live-action casting news (of course). Topics include: uncles who work at Nintendo, Mario’s dad, and young Jenny Lewis sightings.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Show Notes

