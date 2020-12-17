Ani-Gamers Podcast #150 – Super Mario Bros. Super Podcast

Do the Mario! To celebrate our 150th episode and close out Super Mario’s 35th anniversary, Evan and David discuss Super Mario Bros. 1 , 2 (including both the Doki Doki Panic and Lost Levels versions), and 3 , available on the Nintendo Switch Online NES Collection. Then they move to some newer Mario content with Super Mario 35 and Odyssey . Plus: the Metal Gear Solid live-action casting news (of course). Topics include: uncles who work at Nintendo, Mario’s dad, and young Jenny Lewis sightings.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Show Notes