Ani-Gamers Podcast #150 – Super Mario Bros. Super Podcast

Do the Mario! To celebrate our 150th episode and close out Super Mario’s 35th anniversary, Evan and David discuss Super Mario Bros. 1, 2 (including both the Doki Doki Panic and Lost Levels versions), and 3, available on the Nintendo Switch Online NES Collection. Then they move to some newer Mario content with Super Mario 35 and Odyssey. Plus: the Metal Gear Solid live-action casting news (of course). Topics include: uncles who work at Nintendo, Mario’s dad, and young Jenny Lewis sightings.
Show Notes
- The News
- The Reviews
- Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2 US (a.k.a. Yume Kojo: Doki Doki Panic), Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario 35, and Super Mario Odyssey.
- Name drops: Kirby’s Adventure, Donkey Kong, Mario Bros., Super Mario World, Tetris 99, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy.
