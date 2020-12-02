Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #149 – Turn on That Good Netcode

By
Sol and Ky facing off in Guilty Gear XX Accent Core + R.

David makes his return to the Queue segment to catch up with Evan on the games and anime they’ve been checking out, including the latest Smash Bros. Fighters Pass, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core + R (got that goood netcode), Ghost of Tsushima, the “Crown Tundra” Pokemon DLC, and the Cardcaptor Sakura anime. Topics include: horny gambling, Sekiro vs. Tsushima, and problematic ships.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->