Ani-Gamers Podcast #148 – Baki Brings Back the Violence and the Banging

David makes his triumphant return to the podcast, joining Evan and Patrick in a review of the completely bonkers 2018 martial arts anime Baki. We cover the whole show in-depth with quite a few minor spoilers mixed in. Learn about which karate techniques can counter monofilament wire, the advantages of building up your finger strength, and much more. Topics include: never-before-seen muscles, best boy Biscuit Oliva, and sex that gives you superpowers.
- The Review: Baki
- Name drops: Baki the Grappler (original manga), Keisuke Itagaki, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Paru Itagaki, Beastars
