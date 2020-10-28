Ani-Gamers Podcast #147 – Happy Hells-oween

To celebrate the spooky season, Evan and our editor Patrick Sutton review the 2008 action-comedy anime film Hells, which has some incredible design and animation work but a whole lot of story issues! Plus news about Anime NYC's virtual event and opinions on the Fall 2020 anime season and video games from the distant past of 2001. Topics include: hypebeast anime cons, rapping idol boys, and Wife Guy Adam.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- The News
- Anime NYC is hosting an online event via the hypebeast app NTWRK.
- The Queue
- Evan is watching Fall 2020 anime, including Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, Akudama Drive, Moriarty the Patriot, Hypnosis Mic, and That Is the Bottleneck.
- Pat is playing games from 2001, including Final Fantasy X and Halo.
- The Review: Hells
- Name drops: Hells Angels (original manga), Sin'Ichi Hiromoto, Madhouse, Yoshiki Yamakawa, B: The Beginning, Hi-Score Girl, Kill Me Baby, Kazuto Nakazawa, Hiroshi Ohno, Mamoru Hosoda, Redline, Takeshi Koike, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Studio Trigger, Kill la Kill, Yasushi Nirasawa, “Resurrection of Monstress.”
- Watch Hells on Amazon Prime (dub only) or buy it from Discotek.
