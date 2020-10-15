Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #146 – The Deca-Dence of Late Capitalism with Lynzee Loveridge

By
Natsume falling off the Deca-Dence while Kabu reaches out to her.

Anime News Network Executive Editor Lynzee Loveridge (@ANN_Lynzee) joins Evan to discuss their latest anime and gaming escapades (Re:Zero Season 2 and Into the Breach, respectively). Then they review the 2020 anime series Deca-Dence, a post-apocalyptic survival story that's so much more than it seems. Spoiler warning: we spoil the series after the first few minutes of the review! Topics include: “why Rem and not Ram,” Minions, and drinking cyborg poop liquor.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • Episode Edited by: Evan Minto
  • The Queue
    • Lynzee is watching the docudrama series Lore and the anime Re:Zero Season 2.
    • Evan is playing Into the Breach.
  • The Review: Deca-Dence
    • Name drops: Yuzuru Tachikawa, Studio NUT, Mob Psycho 100, Death Parade.
  • Twitter: Evan, Lynzee, Ani-Gamers
  • MastodonEvan
  • Lynzee writes and edits for Anime News Network.
  • Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and Anime News Network.
  • Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
blog comments powered by Disqus
-->