Ani-Gamers Podcast #146 – The Deca-Dence of Late Capitalism with Lynzee Loveridge

Anime News Network Executive Editor Lynzee Loveridge (@ANN_Lynzee) joins Evan to discuss their latest anime and gaming escapades ( Re:Zero Season 2 and Into the Breach , respectively). Then they review the 2020 anime series Deca-Dence , a post-apocalyptic survival story that's so much more than it seems. Spoiler warning: we spoil the series after the first few minutes of the review! Topics include: “why Rem and not Ram,” Minions, and drinking cyborg poop liquor.

Show Notes