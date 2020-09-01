Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #143 – Bander’s Problematic Love Life with Vinnie Averello

By
Bander sitting at a bar. Shunsaku Ban is talking to him while pointing.

Vinnie Averello from All Geeks Considered joins Evan to dive into the RetroCrush catalog with One-Million Year Trip: Bander Book, the first of Osamu Tezuka’s NTV specials. It’s an extremely weird movie featuring all sorts of wacky Tezuka alien designs and also Space Gangster Black Jack. Plus: the new Anilog YouTube channel, Great Pretender, and virtual board games! Topics include: the anime kids love Future Boy Conan, Bander’s sister-slash-girlfriend, and Sears catalog time machines.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->