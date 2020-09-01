Ani-Gamers Podcast #143 – Bander’s Problematic Love Life with Vinnie Averello

Vinnie Averello from All Geeks Considered joins Evan to dive into the RetroCrush catalog with One-Million Year Trip: Bander Book, the first of Osamu Tezuka’s NTV specials. It’s an extremely weird movie featuring all sorts of wacky Tezuka alien designs and also Space Gangster Black Jack. Plus: the new Anilog YouTube channel, Great Pretender, and virtual board games! Topics include: the anime kids love Future Boy Conan, Bander’s sister-slash-girlfriend, and Sears catalog time machines.
- A bunch of anime studios launched a new YouTube channel called Anilog with big plans to distribute older, unlicensed anime series in English and Chinese! No this is not a shot across the bow at Crunchyroll and FUNimation, despite what certain angry nerds online said about it.
- Vinnie is playing the online tabletop game Teotihuacan: City of Gods on Board Game Arena.
- Evan is watching Great Pretender.
- Name drops: Osamu Tezuka, NTV Super Special, RetroCrush, Marine Express, Tezuka Productions, Mushi Production, Astro Boy, Black Jack, Princess Knight, Jungle Emperor Leo, Vertical, Ed Chavez, MW, Ode to Kirihito, Ayako, Three-Eyed One, Belladonna of Sadness, Cleopatra, Tales from a Certain Street Corner.
