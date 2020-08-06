Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #141 – We Sushi Otakon Online and Tsuredure Children

Cover of volume 12 of Tsuredure Children, featuring the entire cast of dozens of high school students in a giant group.

Evan and substitute co-host Patrick Sutton (The Cockpit Podcast) recap Otakon Online and review Tsuredure Children, a four-panel ensemble romantic comedy manga by Toshiya Wakabayashi. Topics include: watching panels while half asleep, late-night anime will ruin your life, and “does sushi mean like or love???”

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Show Notes

