Ani-Gamers Podcast #140 – Witch Hat Appreciation Hour with Helen

Helen (@WanderinDreamr) from The OASG and the Manga in Your Ears podcast joins Evan to talk about Summer 2020 anime, including the big Deca-Dence Twist (spoiler-free of course). Then we review the currently running fantasy manga series Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama. The story is delightful but more than anything else it serves as a showcase for Shirahama's incredible artwork! Topics include: witch dads, problematic Rurouni Kenshin references, and hat opinions.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton of The Cockpit Podcast for editing this episode.

