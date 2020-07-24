Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #140 – Witch Hat Appreciation Hour with Helen

By
Coco from Witch Hat Atelier on a tree branch with half-bird half-rodent creatures around her.

Helen (@WanderinDreamr) from The OASG and the Manga in Your Ears podcast joins Evan to talk about Summer 2020 anime, including the big Deca-Dence Twist (spoiler-free of course). Then we review the currently running fantasy manga series Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama. The story is delightful but more than anything else it serves as a showcase for Shirahama's incredible artwork! Topics include: witch dads, problematic Rurouni Kenshin references, and hat opinions.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton of The Cockpit Podcast for editing this episode.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->