Ani-Gamers Podcast #140 – Witch Hat Appreciation Hour with Helen

Helen (@WanderinDreamr) from The OASG and the Manga in Your Ears podcast joins Evan to talk about Summer 2020 anime, including the big Deca-Dence Twist (spoiler-free of course). Then we review the currently running fantasy manga series Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama. The story is delightful but more than anything else it serves as a showcase for Shirahama's incredible artwork! Topics include: witch dads, problematic Rurouni Kenshin references, and hat opinions.
Thank you to Patrick Sutton of The Cockpit Podcast for editing this episode.
Show Notes
- The Queue:
- Evan and Helen are watching Deca-Dence.
- Helen is watching Healin’ Good PreCure, Fruits Basket, and Build Divers ReRise.
- The Review: Witch Hat Atelier
- Available from Kodansha Comics
- Name drops: Kamome Shirahama, Morning Two magazine, Kodansha, Eniale & Dewiela, Rurouni Kenshin, Okami, Kaoru Mori, A Bride’s Story, Emma, Little Witch Academia.
