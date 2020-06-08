Ani-Gamers Podcast #137 – Liz, a Blue Bird, and a Golden Ticket with Natasha H.

Last week we took a break from regular content while our staff took part in the global (and ongoing) #BlackLivesMatter movement against racism and police brutality, but now we're back with a very special episode! Evan is joined by IGN and Crunchyroll News' Natasha H. (@illegenes) to review the anime film Liz and the Blue Bird. This review was requested by our patron Zane (@enazzle) using his "Golden Ticket." To get your own Golden Ticket and force us to review one title of your choice, sign up on the Ani-Gamers Patreon for just $5 a month! Topics include: falling into mobage hell, unhealthy anime relationships, and "I fought in the moe wars."
- Evan and Natasha do a little tribute to the late Zac Bertschy, Executive Editor of Anime News Network, who passed away two weeks ago.
- Review: Liz and the Blue Bird
- Name drops: Kyoto Animation, Naoko Yamada, Reiko Yoshida, Futoshi Nishiya, Kensuke Ushio, Sound! Euphonium, K-ON!, A Silent Voice, Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket, Whisper of the Heart, In This Corner of the World.
- The last episode Natasha was on was our NieR: Automata review in Episode #088.
- We did a special Kyoto Animation tribute episode last year in response to the arson attack.
