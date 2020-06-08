Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #137 – Liz, a Blue Bird, and a Golden Ticket with Natasha H.

By
Liz, a blonde girl with a long braid, talking to the blue bird in the form of a blue girl by a row of trees painted with watercolors. Blue flowers bloom in the foreground.

Last week we took a break from regular content while our staff took part in the global (and ongoing) #BlackLivesMatter movement against racism and police brutality, but now we're back with a very special episode! Evan is joined by IGN and Crunchyroll News' Natasha H. (@illegenes) to review the anime film Liz and the Blue Bird. This review was requested by our patron Zane (@enazzle) using his "Golden Ticket." To get your own Golden Ticket and force us to review one title of your choice, sign up on the Ani-Gamers Patreon for just $5 a month! Topics include: falling into mobage hell, unhealthy anime relationships, and "I fought in the moe wars."

Thank you to Patrick Sutton of The Cockpit Podcast for editing this episode.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->