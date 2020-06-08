Ani-Gamers Podcast #137 – Liz, a Blue Bird, and a Golden Ticket with Natasha H.

Last week we took a break from regular content while our staff took part in the global (and ongoing) #BlackLivesMatter movement against racism and police brutality, but now we're back with a very special episode! Evan is joined by IGN and Crunchyroll News' Natasha H. (@illegenes) to review the anime film Liz and the Blue Bird . This review was requested by our patron Zane (@enazzle) using his "Golden Ticket." To get your own Golden Ticket and force us to review one title of your choice, sign up on the Ani-Gamers Patreon for just $5 a month! Topics include: falling into mobage hell, unhealthy anime relationships, and "I fought in the moe wars."

Thank you to Patrick Sutton of The Cockpit Podcast for editing this episode.

Show Notes