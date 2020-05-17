Ani-Gamers Podcast #136 – Death Stranding Is Real Now

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has made Death Stranding real, Evan attempts to review the game without going completely over time. Since David hasn't played it, the review is spoiler-free! Plus, Evan and David discuss The Ultimate Doom, more Gal & Dino and Sing "Yesterday" for Me, EVO Online, and Netflix's announcement of the release date of BNA. Topics include: netcode debates, Doom on your calculator, and the new "strand game" genre.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News:
- The Queue:
- Evan is watching Gal & Dino and Sing “Yesterday” for Me.
- David is playing The Ultimate Doom.
- Review: Death Stranding
