Ani-Gamers Podcast #135 – The Dungeon of Capitalism

Cover of The Dungeon of Black Company Volume 1, with a grinning hero and a monster girl clinging to his back.

Evan and David continue their coverage of anime con and TV series cancellations due to COVID-19 (including some positive news about the online convention Anime Lockdown), then talk about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Sound! Euphonium. Then David reviews the manga series The Dungeon of Black Company, a transported-to-another-world story that’s surprisingly anticapitalist. Topics include: Cute Girls Actually Doing Things, foot manga, and Ant Socialism.

NOTE: Otakon 2020 cancelled a day after we recorded!

Show Notes

