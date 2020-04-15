Ani-Gamers Podcast #134 – All Hail Chainsaw Man

Evan and David check out some anime from the Spring 2020 season, including Gal & Dino, Listeners, Hi Score Girl Season 2 (technically not this season but ... Netflix), and Sing “Yesterday” for Me. Then Evan reviews the unhinged, hyper-violent Weekly Shonen Jump manga Chainsaw Man! Topics include: playing video games to lose weight, air horns, and being allegedly horny for Zero Two. Special thanks to Patrick Sutton from The Cockpit for editing this episode!
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by: Patrick Sutton from The Cockpit Podcast
- News:
- Nintendo Switch shipments are halted in Japan, stymying David’s attempt to get a hold of Ring Fit Adventure.
- Spring 2019 anime season:
- Evan and David watched Gal and Dino.
- Evan watched Listeners.
- David watched Hi-Score Girl Season 2.
- Evan watched Sing “Yesterday” for Me.
- Review: Chainsaw Man
- Name drops: Tatsuki Fujimoto, Weekly Shonen Jump, Fire Punch, My Hero Academia, One Piece, Naruto, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, One-Punch Man, Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama, Tetsuo the Iron Man.
- Twitter: Evan, David Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, David
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!