Ani-Gamers Podcast #134 – All Hail Chainsaw Man

By
Chainsaw Man trying to escape from a mass of zombies. He has chainsaws coming out of his head and hands.

Evan and David check out some anime from the Spring 2020 season, including Gal & Dino, ListenersHi Score Girl Season 2 (technically not this season but ... Netflix), and Sing “Yesterday” for Me. Then Evan reviews the unhinged, hyper-violent Weekly Shonen Jump manga Chainsaw Man! Topics include: playing video games to lose weight, air horns, and being allegedly horny for Zero Two. Special thanks to Patrick Sutton from The Cockpit for editing this episode!

