Ani-Gamers Podcast #130 – Three Houses, One Podcast

Golden Deer vs. Blue Lions! Evan and David have both finished Fire Emblem: Three Houses, so it’s time to dig into this tactical RPG behemoth. In this in-depth review, the hosts cover the game’s balance of turn-based strategy combat and social sim elements, its extremely anime story, and the many amazing, memorable characters. Plus: some news about Byleth’s appearance in Super Smash Bros! Topics include: Felix hates everyone, Smash paypigs, and Rhea’s butt.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News:
- Fire Emblem review:
- What is Fire Emblem? What’s its history in the US?
- What is Three Houses about?
- How does it balance the combat and the social sim elements?
- Who are our favorite characters?
- A whole spoiler section discussing the back half of the game!
