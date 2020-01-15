Ani-Gamers Podcast #128 – Pokémon: Breath of the Wild Area with Kallie Plagge

Evan and David are joined by Pokémon superfan and GameSpot reviews editor Kallie Plagge for a deep dive into the latest Pokémon games: Sword and Shield. This is a long episode, covering the ins and outs of the new Pokédex, the introduction of the Wild Area and Dynamaxing, various quality-of-life improvements over previous games, and the new battling and breeding meta. We recorded this before the Pokémon Direct, so some of our speculation is a little out of date! Topics include: playing Pokémon in the park, communicating via Pokémon nicknames, and Evan getting mercilessly made fun of.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- It’s all Pokémon Sword and Shield all the time this episode. A summary:
- We summarize how the games fit into the larger franchise.
- David dives into the controversies around the game, namely the much-publicized Pokémon cuts.
- Kallie and David spend a lot of time talking about in-depth Pokémon metagame stuff while Evan asks questions about all the terminology he doesn’t understand.
- We also chat about the Wild Area and Dynamaxing, as well as the game’s story.
- Name drops: Nintendo, Game Freak, Earthbound.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Kallie, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, David
- Kallie is reviews editor at Gamespot. Check out her articles. She even wrote the review for Pokémon!
- Kallie is one of the hosts of the GameSpot After Dark podcast.
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!
- Check out Evan’s His Dark Materials companion podcast, Shadow Particles!