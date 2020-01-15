Ani-Gamers Podcast #128 – Pokémon: Breath of the Wild Area with Kallie Plagge

Evan and David are joined by Pokémon superfan and GameSpot reviews editor Kallie Plagge for a deep dive into the latest Pokémon games: Sword and Shield. This is a long episode, covering the ins and outs of the new Pokédex, the introduction of the Wild Area and Dynamaxing, various quality-of-life improvements over previous games, and the new battling and breeding meta. We recorded this before the Pokémon Direct, so some of our speculation is a little out of date! Topics include: playing Pokémon in the park, communicating via Pokémon nicknames, and Evan getting mercilessly made fun of.

