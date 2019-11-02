Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #124 – Can Murder Quest Become Not-Murder Quest?

By
Rikka, Mia, and Melissa from Blackfox falling through the sky in front of a moon, while sparks come out of Mia’s hands.

Evan and David team up to review the anime movie Blackfox from Studio 3Hz (Dimension W, Flip Flappers, Princess Principal), which is ostensibly a sci-fi ninja revenge story. Plus, Fortnite and HBO Max anime news (go figure), the Dororo anime, Super Mario World, and a quest to discover which animal ears are the scariest on an anime character. Topics incude: drones are evil, Brad City, and tradwife-bots. Reminder: the Metal Gear Solid stream is back on November 9th!

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

Filed Under

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->