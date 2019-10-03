Ani-Gamers Podcast #122 – Guess I’m in Charge of the Conspiracy Cops Now

After a brief break due to our two-part Evangelion podcast, Evan and David check back in on anime industry news, Rie Kugimiya’s ticketed AnimeNYC appearance, Super Nintendo games on Switch, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. And in this episode’s Mini-Review, Evan discusses Control, the new supernatural action game from Remedy Entertainment. Topics include: gacha guest signings, turning into a tree, and getting hired and instantly promoted.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News
- Nintendo announced and released the Super Nintendo collection on Switch. Evan talks about what he’s played so far on it.
- Cool Japan Fund invests in Sentai Filmworks.
- Crunchyroll buys controlling share of VIZ Media Europe.
- Sony merges anime business, including Aniplex, under FUNimation.
- Tickets to voice actor Rie Kugimiya’s event at AnimeNYC will cost $125 per person!
- The Queue
- Both Evan and David are playing Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
- Mini-Review: Control
- We name-drop Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break, Infamous, Prototype, and Dishonored.
