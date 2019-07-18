Ani-Gamers Podcast #118 – Ani-Gamer Boy Bath Water

Evan and David check in with some news about the Nintendo Switch Lite and some thoughts on the 2018 Switch drumming game Gal Metal, the 2004 Gunbuster sequel OVA Diebuster, and the 2004 TV anime Samurai Champloo. And yes, the biggest news of all is that David is watching anime again! Topics include: Tak Fujii name-searching, MOMRPGs, and the Ani-Gamered Podcast. NOTE: This episode was recorded shortly before the horrific apparent arson attack at Kyoto Animation, so we don’t cover it in here. Expect some discussion of it in an upcoming episode.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News
- Nintendo announced the Switch Lite, a handheld-only variant of the Switch. It comes in Shinesman colors.
- David is watching anime again, starting with Samurai Champloo. We name-drop Manglobe, Shinichiro Watanabe, Kazuto Nakazawa, Sayo Yamamoto, Yuri!!! on Ice, and Cowboy Bebop.
- Evan just finished the Nintendo Switch game Gal Metal. We name-drop Tak Fujii, Guitar Hero, Rock Band, Elite Beat Agents, and Rhythm Heaven.
- Evan recently finished the OVA Aim for the Top! 2: Diebuster. We name-drop Gainax, Kazuya Tsurumaki, Hideaki Anno, Masahiko Otsuka, Sushio, Yoh Yoshinari, Trigger, Aim for the Top! Gunbuster, FLCL, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, and Kill la Kill.
