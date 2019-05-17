Ani-Gamers Podcast #114 – Detective Pikachu and Accountant Charmander

It’s a double-feature movie night as David talks Detective Pikachu and Evan talks Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection (spoiler warning for the original Code Geass, but we don’t spoil the movie). Are the realistic Pokémon disturbing? Is Code Geass still as lovably dumb as we remember it? And in the questions segment, the hosts dish out some advice for aspiring anime, manga, and game reviewers. Topics include: Pokémon or DJ name, Kallen did nothing wrong, and the McDonald’s Fish o’ Fillet.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- David watched Detective Pikachu.
- Evan watched Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection. As mentioned above, spoilers for the TV series were unavoidable, but Evan makes a point of not spoiling the movie.
- Questions:
- What are your tips for reviewing anime, manga, and games? Any reviews you regret?
- Fuck/marry/kill: burger, pizza, fries.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel.