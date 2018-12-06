Ani-Gamers Podcast #105 – Netflix Presents The Reappraisal of Evangelion with Tom Aznable

Tom Aznable (@TomAznable) of The Cockpit Podcast returns to the AGP to talk to Evan and David about Anime NYC and the future of anime conventions, the recent anime announcements from Netflix and Crunchyroll (Evangelion, Cowboy Bebop live action, and the Blade Runner anime series), and the recent controversy surrounding Studio Trigger’s homage to Masami Obari in SSSS.Gridman. Topics include: bullying Rei Ayanami, The One Piece Rap Musical, and asset replication.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- First up, the hosts talk about Anime NYC, the history of anime cons in New York City (including Big Apple Anime Fest, New York Anime Festival, and New York Comic Con), and where anime cons are going from here.
- News
- Netflix will stream the Evangelion TV series and movies.
- Netflix is producing a Cowboy Bebop live-action series.
- Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are producing a Blade Runner anime series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus.
- Evan references these news stories about Tomorrow Studios developing a Bebop live-action series and a One Piece live-action series.
- Tom references this live-action Cowboy Bebop short directed by Shinichiro Watanabe.
- Then it’s SSSS.Gridman discussion time. We’re saving a full discussion for a review episode when it finishes airing, so this time we focus on animator Masami Obari’s criticisms of the creative team’s homages to his animation, specifically a sequence from The Brave Express Might Gaine.
