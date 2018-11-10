Ani-Gamers Podcast #104 – Lucio Healing Manga

David finally started playing Overwatch, so the boys convene to talk about their favorite and least favorite characters. Plus, Evan talks about the two manga he’s been reading (Pink and Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live?), and there’s some news about Netflix’s upcoming anime productions, a surprising new Mari Okada movie, and that dang K/DA League of Legends video. And of course, this is our first episode with our new Ani-Gamers Patreon! Topics include: roboscoping, Mercy gets all the credit, and Piranha plant feet.

Show Notes