Ani-Gamers Podcast #104 – Lucio Healing Manga

David finally started playing Overwatch, so the boys convene to talk about their favorite and least favorite characters. Plus, Evan talks about the two manga he’s been reading (Pink and Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live?), and there’s some news about Netflix’s upcoming anime productions, a surprising new Mari Okada movie, and that dang K/DA League of Legends video. And of course, this is our first episode with our new Ani-Gamers Patreon! Topics include: roboscoping, Mercy gets all the credit, and Piranha plant feet.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- We’re proud to announce the Ani-Gamers Patreon!
- News
- Netflix reveals three new Japanese animation projects and two new non-Japanese ones, but calls them all “anime.”
- There’s going to be a Flowers of Evil live-action movie with a script by Mari Okada and directed by ... Noboru Iguchi?!
- League of Legends put out a bonkers music video ad for some new character skins.
- David is playing Overwatch (finally).
- Evan is reading some manga.
- Pink by Kyoko Okazaki
- Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live? by Makihirochi
- In the questions segment:
- Smash Bros. Ultimate final roster thoughts (spoilers: Evan talks about Waluigi again).
- A very special fuck/marry/kill.
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine. Evan wrote an article about Gainax and the studios formed by its alumni in the latest Anime USA special issue.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- Evan wrote the scripts for the recently completed season of Crunchyroll’s Anime Academy YouTube series, and hosted four episodes of it. This season is all about animation.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel.