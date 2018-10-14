Ani-Gamers Podcast #102 – Castlevania and Anime-Inspired Animation with Ink

Evan and David invite Ink from the Ani-Gamers blog and Oldtaku no Radio to celebrate the Halloween season with the Castlevania Netflix series. Plus, the trio chat about what they’re watching for the Fall 2018 anime season. Topics include: “Inferno Cop meets Clerks,” Dracula’s one-year bluff, and Adi Shankar-sama.
Show Notes
- We talk about our favorite (and least favorite Fall 2018 anime):
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san
- Zombie Land Saga
- SSSS.Gridman (Evan didn’t like the first episode very much)
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- Radiant
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
- Gurazeni
- Mr. Tonegawa’s Middle Management Blues
- Run with the Wind
- Hinomaru Zumou
- Jingai-san no Yome
- Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan
- We talk about the Castlevania Netflix animated series and look forward to Season 2.
- At one point Evan namedrops Yoshiaki Kawajiri, director of Ninja Scroll and Demon City Shinjuku.
- There’s a whole discussion about whether it counts as “anime.” You’ve been warned.
