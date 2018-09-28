Ani-Gamers Podcast #101 – Spider-Podcast, Radioactive Spider-Podcast

Evan and David recap some recent news, including Telltale Games’ abrupt closing; the announcements for Uru in Blue, Gunbuster 3, and Akubi o Suru ni wa Wake ga Aru; and Bowsette, aka Sexy Bowser. Then it’s time to talk about Spider-Man PS4 and the PS1 Spider-Man game that David has been playing (Evan forgot to talk about how Spidey is a cop but he definitely is a cop). Topics include: sexy is back on the menu, pedantic ghosts, and the water guy.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- DENPA licensed Today’s Menu for Emiya Family.
- Gaina announced that they’re producing Uru in Blue, New Top o Nerae! 3, Akubi o Suru ni wa Wake ga Aru.
- Telltale Games is closing.
- Everybody is obsessed with Bowsette.
- Evan is playing Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4. David is playing a much older Spider-Man game.
