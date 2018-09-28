Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #101 – Spider-Podcast, Radioactive Spider-Podcast

By
Spider-Man doing a selfie and holding up a peace sign in front of the original Bowsette comic, drawn by AYYK92

Evan and David recap some recent news, including Telltale Games’ abrupt closing; the announcements for Uru in Blue, Gunbuster 3, and Akubi o Suru ni wa Wake ga Aru; and Bowsette, aka Sexy Bowser. Then it’s time to talk about Spider-Man PS4 and the PS1 Spider-Man game that David has been playing (Evan forgot to talk about how Spidey is a cop but he definitely is a cop). Topics include: sexy is back on the menu, pedantic ghosts, and the water guy.

Show Notes

