Ani-Gamers Podcast #100 – Metal Gear Solid, Live from Shadow Moses Island

Evan and David celebrated 100 episodes of the Ani-Gamers Podcast by playing through the first hour of Metal Gear Solid live on Twitch! This episode is the audio of the stream (slightly edited by Evan to make for better podcast listening), complete with that all-important Metal Gear Solid voice acting. Topics include: TL notes, the return of Revolcel Volcelot, and snakeboarding.

Show Notes

