Ani-Gamers Podcast #099 – Promare and Premieres at Anime Expo 2018

Evan is back from Anime Expo, so he and David recap the news and premieres from the huge convention, including the Gundam live-action movie, Promare, Gridman, and Sirius the Jaeger, and the games that David has been playing in the meantime (spoilers: it's more Fate/Grand Order). In the questions segment, the hosts muse about their dream retro anime remakes. Topics include: Benedict Cumberbatch as Amuro Ray, 3DCG Kamina, and two-million-dollar remake ideas.
- David is playing Fate/Grand Order again for the anniversary event.
- David is playing Umineko.
- Evan went to Anime Expo 2018. Topics:
- Gundam live-action movie
- Promare, Trigger’s new show
- Trigger’s Patreon
- Go Nagai’s Cutie Honey Universe panel
- Premieres: Cells at Work, Gridman, and Sirius the Jaeger
