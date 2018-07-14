Ani-Gamers Podcast #099 – Promare and Premieres at Anime Expo 2018

Evan is back from Anime Expo, so he and David recap the news and premieres from the huge convention, including the Gundam live-action movie, Promare, Gridman, and Sirius the Jaeger, and the games that David has been playing in the meantime (spoilers: it's more Fate/Grand Order). In the questions segment, the hosts muse about their dream retro anime remakes. Topics include: Benedict Cumberbatch as Amuro Ray, 3DCG Kamina, and two-million-dollar remake ideas.

Show Notes